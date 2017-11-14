Mark Schwahn: 5 Things To Know About ‘OTH’ Creator Accused Of Sexual Harassment

Various ‘One Tree Hill’ cast and crew members have accused show creator, Mark Schwahn, of sexual harassment. Here’s everything to know about the writer/director.

1) What is Mark Schwahn being accused of? Accusations of sexual misconduct about Mark Schwahn were first brought to light by writer Audrey Wauchope in a series of tweets on Nov. 11. She didn’t name names, but she went into detail about alleged sexual harassment by show runner who she worked for with her writing partner, Rachel Specter. She received support from One Tree Hill stars like Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz. On Nov. 13, these women, and 13 others, released a letter in which they confirmed Mark was the show runner mentioned in Audrey’s tweets. “Many of us were to varying degrees, manipulated psychologically and emotionally,” the women alleged to Variety. “More than one of us is still in treatment for post-traumatic stress. Many of us were put in uncomfortable positions and had to swiftly learn to fight back, sometimes physically, because it was made clear to us that the supervisors in the room were not the protectors they were supposed to be.”

The actresses and crew members claimed that they were advised not to come forward with their accusations, as it “would result in our show being canceled and hundreds of lovely, qualified, hard-working, and talent people losing their jobs.” The letter was signed by Sophia, Hilarie, Bethany, Daneel Harris, Michaela McManus, Kate Voegele, Daphne Zuniga, India DeBeaufort, Bevin Prince, Jana Kramer, Shantel Van Santen, Allison Munn, along with crew members Audrey, Rachel, Jane Beck, Tarin Squillante, Cristy Koebley and JoJo Stephens.

2) What shows has he created? Aside from One Tree Hill, Mark also created The Royals, which is currently in between its third and fourth seasons on E!. Mark also created the short-lived CW series, Shelter, and co-created another short-lived program, Spy School For Girls. In addition, he’s written for the show Nashville.

3) What will happen to ‘The Royals’? The fourth season of The Royals is set to air on E! on March 11. “We are monitoring the information carefully,” E! confirmed in a statement. “E!, Universal Cable Productions and Lionsgate Television are committed to providing a safe working environment in which everyone is treated respectfully and professionally.”

4) What films has Mark worked on? Aside from television, Mark has also dabbled in work on movies. He is credited as a writer on the movies Whatever It Takes, The Perfect Score and Coach Carter.

5) Is he married? Mark is very private about his personal life, and there is no information about his dating or relationship history. After growing up in Illinois, he attended film school at the University of Maryland.

