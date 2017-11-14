Anthony McClanahan: 5 Things To Know About Ex Dallas Cowboy Accused Of Murdering His Wife

Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Anthony McClanahan has been accused of murdering his wife and trying to make it appear to be the work of another attacker. We’ve got five things to know about the ex athlete.

So horrific! A former player for the Dallas Cowboys has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in his wife’s death. Anthony McClanahan, 46, is accused of slashing the throat of wife Keri Colleen “KC” McClanahan, 28, then trying to tell officers that someone else committed the crime. He was spotted by a Park City, UT police officer crawling on his stomach outside his rented condo on Nov. 1, with bloody bare feet and cuts and lacerations to his neck, wrists and arms.. He claimed he and his “baby” — as he referred to KC — were attacked by two or three men, but wouldn’t give police the number of their condo room. Eventually KC’s lifeless body was found in covered in blood. Now he’s been charged with her murder, and we’ve got 5 things to know about Anthony McClanahan

1. Anthony signed with the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990’s but never played in an NFL game.

The linebacker was signed by the Dallas Cowboys, but eventually was cut from the team without ever getting a chance to play in a professional game. He’s now retired from football.

2. Anthony and KC had been married less than a year.

The couple just wed in January of 2017. See pics of Anthony and KC, here.

3. KC’s sister alleges that there was a history of domestic abuse involving her brother-in-law.

Heather Gauf, KC’s sister, told the Salt Lake City Tribune that KC had fled the relationship on several occasions due to domestic violence. In one instance she allegedly went back to her home state of Washington to stay with her family but later returned to the Arizona home she shared with her husband. Gauf said her sister recently “sought refuge” in Utah.

4. Anthony is facing first-degree kidnapping charges after taking off with his son without his mother’s permission in October.

He allegedly took his 8-year-old son from his Maricopa County, AZ elementary school after the boy’s mother dropped him off on Oct. 3. A day later she tracked him down in Las Vegas and he refused to bring his son back home. On Oct. 12 he and the boy were located in Salt Lake City, UT where he was arrested on a fugitive warrant, while the boy was returned to his mother in AZ. Anthony was jailed in Salt Lake County awaiting extradition to AZ, but he managed to post the $150,000 bail and was released. Two weeks later, he allegedly murdered his wife. He has now been charged with first-degree kidnapping involving his son, as well as first-degree murder in his wife’s death.

5. Anthony is allegedly trying to explain his troubling behavior on a brain injury he suffered while playing football.

According to KC’s sister Heather, in the past he tried to blame his erratic actions on injuries he’d suffered during his football days. The brain injury CTE caused by constant head collisions has been blamed for causing violent and impulsive behavior in its victims. There’s no official way to know if someone has the brain trauma without them being dead and their brain tissue then studied.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by Anthony’s arrest?