‘Roseanne’ Reboot Gets Extended Season & Everything Else We Know

She’s back, and she’s coming with extra episodes! The hype surrounding the ‘Roseanne’ revival is so big that the network just ordered an extra episode. So, when can you finally watch the big return?

Start spreading the news, because Roseanne just got a ninth episode added to the show’s revival season! Our sister site, TV Line, broke the exciting news revealing that ABC has decided to add one more episode to the show’s highly anticipated return. The report claims that the cast has already shot five of the nine episodes, and that ABC is extremely excited about what they’ve seen so far. Geez, what a tease! We’re definitely dying to see what Roseanne has in store for us when it returns in 2018, but until then lets review what we know about the revival so far.

For starters, Roseanne is due to return in early 2018 — though no official premiere date has been set yet. The nine-episode season reunites the original cast members, including Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalfe, Alicia Goranson, Sara Gilbert and Michael Fishman. Even Sarah Chalke, who replaced Alicia as Becky in season six, will be back — but she’ll be playing a new character instead. The one missing piece? Johnny Galecki, who currently stars on The Big Bang Theory on CBS, a competing network. Eek.

Whether or not Johnny is able to return, his character, David, will still have a presence on the show through Roseanne’s daughter, Darlene. The couple will have a son together, Mark, which is an homage to the late actor, Glenn Quinn, who played David’s big brother Mark on the original series. Mark is being toted as a “sensitive and bright” little boy who likes to wear girls clothing, reports TV Line.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Are YOU excited for Roseanne‘s big return in 2018? Comment below, let us know!