What Happened To The Menendez Brothers? Everything To Know Before The ‘True Crime’ Finale

The first season of ‘Law & Order True Crime’ has been all about the Menendez murders. So what happened to Erik and Lyle Menendez after their trials? Here’s a refresher before the Nov. 14 finale!

1. Both Erik and Lyle Menendez were convicted of murdering their parents and sent to prison. Specifically, they were convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Erik, now 46, and Lyle, now 49, brutally killed their parents, José and Kitty, in 1989. The brothers were sent to different prisons to serve their life sentences. They are not eligible for parole. Lyle is currently at Mule Creek State Prison in California, while Erik is about 500 miles away at Pleasant Valley State Prison.

2. They’ve both gotten married. Lyle married his first wife, Anna Eriksson, in 1997 after writing letters to each other for two years. They divorced in 2001 after Anna reportedly learned that Lyle was writing letters to other women. Lyle married Rebecca Sneed in 2003. Erik married Tammi Ruth Saccoman in 1999. Before getting married, Erik and Tammi had been pen pals for years. The couples are not allowed to have sex. Conjugal visits are prohibited for inmates serving life sentences without the chance of parole in California.

3. The brothers do keep in touch. The Menendez brothers are not allowed to see each other, but they do write letters to each other. “We write each other regularly,” Lyle revealed to PEOPLE. “We even play chess through the mail, but it’s a little slow.”

4. Erik is set to give an in-depth interview in a new special. Erik hasn’t done nearly as many interviews as Lyle has over the years, but he will be talking for the first time in over a decade in A&E’s The Menendez Murders: Erik Tells All. The special, which will feature an extensive phone interview with Erik, will premiere Thursday, November 30 at 10:00 pm ET/PT.

5. Lyle has admitted he regrets killing his parents. In a Sept. 2017 phone interview with Megyn Kelly, Lyle expressed remorse for murdering his parents. “I don’t think that I want in any way, looking back, to be the judge and jury of my father’s actions or my mother’s,” he said. “It’s really a regret every day, a regret every day, but at the same time, I can’t escape what happened any more than I can escape the memories of what happened to me.”

The Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders finale airs Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

HollywoodLifers, have you enjoyed watching Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders? Let us know!