Tiffany Trump Slays Mini Dresses Better Than All Of Us — See Gorgeous Proof

And you thought Melania had great style. Tiffany Trump is totally proving to be the most fashionable in the family, especially when it comes to accessorizing her growing collection of mini dresses!

Look out Melania Trump, someone is coming for your fashionista title! 24-year old Tiffany Trump has an impressive mini dress collection that is making women around the world turn green with envy. If there’s one celebrity we’d love to exchange closets with for one day (or the rest of our lives), it’s HERS. The blonde beauty slays the mini dress look better anyone currently in the limelight. How do we know? Just look at her gallery of outfits! Tiffany has rocked mini dresses at all sorts of locations, from the Presidential inauguration to late-night parties with her boyfriend, Ross Mechanic.

We can almost count every single color in her growing collection. Tiffany stunned in bright blue at the RNC, turned heads in black on a romantic date night with Ross, dazzled in icy blue on Election Day, and slayed in black in many of her Instagram posts. Unfortunately, poor Tiffany doesn’t always have the best timing when it comes to flaunting her drool-worthy wardrobe. Amidst the heartbreaking Puerto Rico crisis, Donald Trump‘s daughter took to social media to share a selfie of herself at the top of a skyscraper in New York City. Probably not the best time to point out how much money she’s got and draw attention the glamorous life she’s living.

That questionable picture was shared back in October, and after social media went up in flames over it, Tiffany kinda’ disappeared for a while. Her Instagram activity was verrrry slow. Maybe she wanted all the buzz to die down? In any case, the University of Pennsylvania graduate reemerged earlier this week, reminding the internet that she does in fact exist. Don’t worry Tiffany, we didn’t forget you!

