‘The Voice’ Live Blog: Team Adam Hits The Stage & He’s Forced To Send Half His Artists Home

Team Adam is front and center on the Nov. 14 episode of ‘The Voice,’ as his remaining six artists preform for a chance to make the Live Shows. Follow along with our live blog to find out who he sends home!

The first artist to take the stage is Adam Cunningham. He sings “Have A Little Faith In Me.” Adam gets some one-on-one coaching from his coach Adam Levine, who stole him from Blake Shelton in the Knockout Rounds, and puts on a touching and powerful performance that shows off his raspy voice in the best way. “You’re one of these people who is just now starting to emerge at a really crucial time in the competition,” coach Adam gushes. “You’re an amazing singer, but even more so, you’re just an amazing guy.”

Next, Adam reveals that his comeback artist is Whitney Fenimore, who was originally on Team Adam, got stolen by Miley Cyrus, and is now back with her OG coach. Whitney performs “If It Makes You Happy,” which is the perfect fit for her rock voice with a twang. However, Blake and Miley point out that she seemed to struggle a bit during the beginning of the performance. Emily Luther is up next, singing Adele’s version of “Lovesong,” but she totally puts her own twist on it, too, resulting in a powerful and stunning performance. “She’s got to go on, for sure,” Miley urges Adam.

