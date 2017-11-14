‘Teen Mom 2’ Drama: Jenelle Evans & David Eason Storm Off The Reunion Set

Uh oh! The ‘Teen Mom 2’ reunion didn’t go as planned. Jenelle Evans and David Eason ended up walking off right in the middle of filming! Get the details about why they didn’t make it to the end of the episode.

While we expected some sort of drama to go down on the Teen Mom 2 reunion, no one could’ve seen this coming! Jenelle Evans, 25, and David Eason, 29, just up and left the set when celebrity doctor Drew Pinsky hit a nerve with some relationship questions. While the cast got real for the first of the two-part special on Nov. 13, it seems David just couldn’t handle the line of questioning. “Everyone tries bashing him,” Jenelle said. David had it when Dr. Drew pointed out that Jenelle always finds herself being attracted to aggressive men. “He’s trying to make her upset and it’s pissing me off,” he said. “I’m leaving.” The couple then immediately stood up and left. OMG?!

While it’s unclear whether they’ll come back for the part two of the reunion, we’re glad the anger just lead to him leaving the set instead of something far more dangerous. Back in Oct. when the show was taped, there were rumors that the star pulled out a pocketknife, but an eyewitness told HollywoodLife.com exclusively that the reports weren’t true and that “there was no knife fight.” But even if there wasn’t any physical altercation, David totally still brought some heat! See pics of Jenelle and David here.

This isn’t the first time the couple have been unhappy with the way the show treats them. Jenelle even threatened to quit the show last month on Oct. 10. The morning after an episode aired which she felt edited her relationship issues out of context, she took to Instagram to say that she’ll probably be “calling it quits” after this season wraps up. “It’s not healthy for us anymore, just harming us mentally. They treat all of us as if we are in a freak show and in cages. WE aren’t human beings to @mtv what-so-ever,” she wrote.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about David and Jenelle leaving the reunion? Let us know below!