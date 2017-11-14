Taylor Swift Debuts Breathtaking Performance Of ‘New Year’s Day’ On ‘The Tonight Show’

Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift sure was and performed her breathtaking new ballad ‘New Year’s Day’ for the very first time on ‘The Tonight Show’ Nov. 13. We’ve got the video of her brilliant appearance, right here.

What a thrill! The Tonight Show didn’t list a musical act for their Nov. 13 episode and that’s because superstar Taylor Swift was a last-minute addition and a surprise guest on the program. The 27-year-old just finished crushing it on SNL over the weekend and was up for another NBC late night show and thank goodness! It’s been two long years since her last appearance alongside pal Jimmy Fallon, 43, and the singer was there at the piano for the TV debut performance of “New Year’s Day,” the one true ballad off of her new album Reputation. She sat at the piano and sung her heart out about candle wax and polaroids on the hardwood floor after celebrating the passage of time.

This was only her second TV performance of songs from her sixth studio album that just dropped on Nov. 10, so it was quite a coup for Fallon to get Taylor on his show. The host even said at the top of the show that she wasn’t a scheduled guest and they were so lucky to land her at the very last-minute. Taylor looked so beautiful with her blonde locks flowing down her shoulders and wearing a shiny silver hoodie and black jeans. Jimmy gave a moving tribute earlier in the show about his mother’s recent passing and at the end of Taylor’s performance he came over and the two had a massive hug, and you could tell the singer was trying deeply to comfort him as they both had emotional looks on their faces.

Her Tonight Show appearance came just hours after Taylor announced a massive stadium tour coming up in 2018. Rather than do several night stands in 20,000 seat arenas, she’s going BIG! The 27 date road show kicks off May 8 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ and runs through Oct. 6 when she winds things down at Arlington, TX’s AT&T Stadium. These are all major football and baseball stadiums that have up to 80-90,000 person capacities, and even with that many seats available, her fans are still going to be battling it out for tickets. See pics of Taylor’s Reputation style, right here.

Swifties have been able to pre-register through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan, where they could accumulate points by purchasing her merch and music to gain a higher probability of scoring the chance to see her in concert. Now it’s time to rally hard, as fans need to head to Taylor Swift Tix for a chance to get them, and they need to hurry as they only have until Nov. 28 to sign up! Then, the Ticketmaster presale will begin Tuesday, Dec. 5 and run through Friday, Dec. 8. Good luck Swifties, we know she’s going to put on one hell of a show!

