Taylor Swift Brought Jimmy Fallon To Tears During ‘Tonight Show’ Performance — Here’s Why

It’s no secret that Taylor Swift’s performance on ‘The Tonight Show’ was breathtaking, but a show writer revealed it actually had a more significant meaning to host Jimmy Fallon than we even knew. Here’s why.

Taylor Swift, 27, gave a stunning performance of her new song “New Year’s Day” on The Tonight Show Nov. 13, which was also Jimmy Fallon’s first show back after his mother, Gloria’s, death. The 27-year-old was a last minute addition to the night’s line-up, and it turned out that her performance had an extra special meaning to Jimmy. At the start of the show, Jimmy choked back tears while telling a touching story about a ritual he and his mom had, where she would squeeze his hand three times and say, ‘I love you,’ and he would do the same back. As it turns out, in “New Year’s Day,” Taylor actually sings a lyric, “Squeeze my hand three times in the back of the taxi.” So, with her performance coming right after Jimmy telling that story, it proved to be quite an emotional moment.

“Suddenly she sings the line, ‘Squeeze my hand three times in the back of the taxi.’ I nearly gasped. Tears,” show writer and producer, Mike DiCenzo, wrote on Twitter. “I think everyone in the audience started sobbing. I could see Jimmy silhouetted at his desk dabbing his eyes with a tissue. We all lost it. It was a beautiful coincidence in a beautiful performance.” After she sang, Taylor stood up and gave Jimmy a long hug, which Mike described as “100% real emotion.” He also added that Taylor agreed to perform last minute with zero hesitation, and concluded, “Whatever you think of Taylor, she did something beautiful for Jimmy and our show today, and we’re forever grateful.”

Taylor released her sixth album, Reputation, on Nov. 10, and has been super busy in New York City ever since. She stopped by Sirius XM on release night, then performed on Saturday Night Live and hit up the after-party on Nov. 11. On Nov. 12, she surprised fans at a Reputation pop-up shop, and attended a special album release party on Nov. 13. What’s next?!

She sang "New Year's Day." No one had heard it. Suddenly she sings the line, "Squeeze my hand 3 times in the back of the taxi." I nearly gasped. Tears. I think everyone in the audience started sobbing. — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) November 14, 2017

I could see Jimmy silhouetted at his desk dabbing his eyes with a tissue. We all lost it. It was a beautiful coincidence in a beautiful performance. "Hold on to your memories, they will hold on to you," Taylor sang. — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) November 14, 2017

That hug between Jimmy and Taylor after the song was 100% real emotion. Whatever you think of Taylor, she did something beautiful for Jimmy and our show today, and we're forever grateful. — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) November 14, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Taylor’s performance on Jimmy Fallon’s show?