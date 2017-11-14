T.I. Slams Sammy Sosa For Allegedly Bleaching His Skin: That’s ‘Self Hate’

Recent photos of Sammy Sosa with lighter skin have gone viral…and T.I. is not feeling it. Watch here to see what what the rapper had to say about the baseball player’s alleged bleached skin.

Reporters caught T.I. at the airport on Nov. 13, and although he didn’t seem to be in the mood to chat, he couldn’t help but comment when asked about Sammy Sosa, who’s recently made headlines for his much lighter complexion. “It’s self hate,” Tip told a TMZ videographer. He didn’t expand any further, but it’s clear that he feels Sammy is purposefully trying to change the color of his skin. Meanwhile, the former baseball star has kept quiet as reports about what’s going on with his look continue to spark major interest, although he did comment on his changing complexion back in 2009.

“It’s a bleaching cream that I apply before going to bed and it whitens my skin some,” Sammy said at the time, responding to speculation that he was trying to be like Michael Jackson. “It’s a cream that I have, that I use to soften [my skin] and has bleached me some. I’m not a racist, I live my life happily.” He added that he’d been using the cream for a long time, and coupled with bright lights of a television set or photographs, it simply makes his skin appear much lighter than it actually is. Clearly, T.I. does not believe Sammy is telling the truth.

The Internet went wild over Sammy’s appearance when he showed up in a video package at the ESPY Awards this summer, wearing a pink suit and appearing to have white skin. The subject went viral again just last week when he was photographed walking the streets of London, again with a lighter tone to his face.

