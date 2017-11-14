Solange Rocks Daring Lime Green, High-slit Gown & Matching Yellow Hair At Glamour Awards

Solange was bright and beautiful wearing a lime green dress and yellow hair at the Glamour’ Women Of The Year Awards in Brooklyn, NY on November 13. Did you love or loathe this look?

Women of the Year is all about individuality and women expressing themselves, and Solange Knowles, 31, did just that on November 13 at the King’s Theater in Brooklyn. She took the stage to accept her award and looked absolutely amazing. Her Jean Paul Gaultier dress had very strong, structured shoulders, and featured a VERY high slit, that exposed her entire leg! She wore black sandals that wrapped around her ankles up to her knees. The ensemble was complete with long gloves and matching fabric “bracelets.” Her hair was short and wore curly and natural, and dyed platinum blonde.

Solange told Glamour, “For so long this idea existed that, as black women, we could not be multifaceted and nuanced. I’m excited I get to be this complex, complicated, loud, vocal, flawed woman and still be worthy of recognition. It only makes me want to keep evolving. Keep standing. Keep fighting to make sure my body is my body, my mind is my mind, my story is my story.”

Although she said she has had a difficult couple of weeks personally (she’s had to cancel concerts recently because of a medical concern), she said in her speech that she will continue to live up to the standards that have been placed on her, and to move the conversation forward for women, especially black women.

HollywoodLifers, did you love Solange’s dress at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards?