Sofia Richie, 19, Goes Braless In Plunging Jacket In London — Where’s Scott Disick?

Sofia Richie stepped away from new love Scott Disick to make an appearance in London — going braless in a very sexy jacket. Check out the blonde beauty strutting her stuff on her own here!

Sofia Richie, 19, hasn’t spent much time away from Scott Disick, 34, since their romance has heated up these past few weeks, but she took the time to show off her hot bod while stepping out solo in London on Nov. 14. The model went braless while wearing a long black jacket with a plunging neckline and black pants as she attended the Nip and Fab launch. The outfit showcased her slim figure and brought out a sexy yet classy touch to her appearance. Sofia, who is the daughter of musical legend, Lionel Richie, 68, looked relaxed and as fab as ever despite being without her new beau. See some of Sofia and Scott’s cutest moments here!

Sofia and Scott first went public with their relationship in Sept. and have seemed inseparable ever since. Although there is a 15 year age difference between the duo, it doesn’t seem to bother them and have looked happier than ever while out and about together. As Sofia was setting forth her beauty launch, Scott allegedly attended Blac Chyna‘s birthday party on Nov. 11.

Sofia and Scott are also making headlines when it comes to Sofia’s dad, Lionel, stating his opinion on their romance. When recently asked about it, he pretended to put a gun to his head, pointing out the “Hello” singer is not too thrilled with the relationship. We guess that’s normal of any father trying to protect his daughter, wouldn’t you say?! We’ll have to wait and see what happens with these two in the future!

HollywoodLifers, do you like Sofia’s sexy outfit that shows off cleavage? Tell us your opinion here!