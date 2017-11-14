Shakira Forced To Cancel Tour After Debilitating Vocal Cord Hemorrhage: It’s A ‘Nightmare’

Oh no! Shakira’s been forced to push her El Dorado tour until 2018 and the reason why is super scary! The singer has been suffering from a vocal hemorrhage. Will she be ok?!

Shakira, 40, is taking a break from singing, and the circumstances for the time off are actually pretty upsetting. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer has been forced to delay her El Dorado World Tour until 2018 due to strain on her vocal cords. She took to Instagram to issue statements in both English and Spanish to explain the situation to her fans and friends. “For the last five months I’ve been dedicated to preparing my El Dorado World Tour. However, these past few days, just before my first concerts, have been some of the hardest of my career,” she wrote in a heartbreaking note.

She also outlined a timeline of how she found out about having a vocal hemorrhage.”At the end of July I went for a routine checkup, before starting to design this tour and my doctor confirmed that my vocal cords were in perfect condition,” Shakira said. “Towards the end of October though, in the home stretch of my rehearsals, I felt a strange hoarseness that impeded my singing. The doctors, upon examination, detected that I had suffered a hemorrhage on my right vocal cord.” Specialists recommended that she go on vocal rest, which she did in hopes to recover by her first show in Cologne, Germany.

Sadly, the star hasn’t recovered in time for her live performances and had to decide to put her health first, even if the choice was an incredibly difficult one to make. “It pains me not to be able to sing this month, for those have done even the impossible to get tickets and accompany me throughout the different countries of Europe,” she continued. “In all the years I’ve been singing, I’ve never been faced with a situation like this. As such, and with a heavy heart, I must announce that I find myself obliged to postpone my European tour until 2018, to allow my body several necessary weeks, dedicated to my complete recovery.” She also thanked the team of 60 people who worked on her tour, her kids, and her fans. We hope Shakira has a speedy recovery!

HollywoodLifers, send Shakira your well wishes in the comments below!