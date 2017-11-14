Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Reportedly Getting Married In New Orleans On Thursday

OMG! Serena Williams and her fiance, Alex Ohanian, are reportedly set to tie the knot in front of Beyonce, JAY-Z, and more during their $1 million wedding in New Orleans on Thursday, Nov. 16.

Those are definite wedding bells you’re hearing, as a new report by the Daily Mail claims Serena Williams, 36, and her Reddit co-founder fiance, Alex Ohanian, 34, will be getting married in New Orleans this Thursday, Nov. 16! The new parents allegedly planned their $1 million wedding with a ton of secrecy — even their guests, which will reportedly include Beyonce, JAY-Z, Kris Jenner and more, won’t know the exact location of the venue until the morning of the ceremony! However, sources tell the Daily Mail that Serena and Alex will tie the knot at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans.

“Serena and Alexis have spared no expense on their dream wedding,” a source said. Other guests (of the 250 invited) expected to attend include Prince Harry‘s girlfriend, Meghan Markle, Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria and singers Kelly Rowland and Ciara. “They have hired the best of the best and can’t wait to get married in The Big Easy. It’s a special city for Serena and somewhere she has always loved. Serena and Alexis chose the Contemporary Arts Center because of its incredible architecture and history. They have instructed Preston to fill the hall with thousands of dollars worth of crystals and flowers. The hall will be totally transformed,” the source added.

Guests will reportedly be banned from taking their cell phones to the ceremony because Serena allegedly struck a deal with her good friend, Anna Wintour (the editor-in-chief of Vogue) for the magazine to run photographs from the wedding. This wedding, of course, comes just 11 weeks after the couple gave birth to their daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. And because of this, Serena and Alex will reportedly have a nanny on hand. “Alexis will have a babysitter on hand just for her the entire night. Both parents wouldn’t dream of not having her there. She will be a part of the wedding as much as possible for an 11-week-old. They are totally and utterly besotted with her,” the source told the Daily Mail.

