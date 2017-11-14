Selena Gomez Shares BTS Sneak Peek Of Her AMAs Performance — New Videos

Want to see an awesome sneak peek of Selena Gomez’s American Music Awards performance? Then look no further, as the singer just posted a series of BTS videos from her rehearsal!

Selena Gomez, 25, teased her fans on Nov. 14, when she posted two Instagram stories that showed her and some backup dancers rehearsing for her American Music Awards performance! Not a lot is happening in the videos, but Selena looks pretty tired in the clips so she must be working hard. And her friend seems to really like chocolate — or maybe it’s another type of candy that she’s seen eating. Either way, we want some! And with the show still 5 days away, this is an awesome treat to help get us through the week! Click here to see pics of Selena reunited with Justin Bieber!

As we previously told you, Selena will be performing the world TV premiere of her brand new single, “Wolves”. It’s her first time performing at the show since she sang “Same Old Love” on stage in 2015. A press release by ABC announced Selena’s performance as follows: “The influential and inspiring pop superstar, who continues to redefine her role as an artist, is a fan favorite at the American Music Awards having taken home the award for Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock in 2016, as well as providing show-stopping performances of her powerful track ‘Same Old Love’ in 2015 and her passionate song ‘The Heart Wants What It Wants’ in 2014. A truly gifted singer, Gomez makes her return to the AMA stage with the world television premiere of her brand new single ‘Wolves.’ The ‘2017 American Music Awards,’ the world’s largest fan-voted awards show where music enthusiasts watch their favorite artists and pop culture icons come together to honor idols, newcomers and record-breakers in the contemporary music scene, will celebrate 45 years of music live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 8:00pm ET on ABC.”

Are you excited for Selena to perform at the AMAs? Watch her BTS videos from her rehearsal, below!

