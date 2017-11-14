Scott Disick Betrays The Kardashians: Reportedly Attends Blac Chyna’s Bday Party For Dream

Did Scott Disick just take sides in one of the most vicious feuds happening right now? LD was reportedly spotted at the birthday party Blac Chyna threw for baby Dream — after skipping the Kardashian bash. Shady!

Are the former Kardashian lovers uniting against the famous family? Scott Disick allegedly stopped by Blac Chyna‘s place on November 11 for Dream Kardashian‘s first birthday party, according to sources who spoke to The Blast. It was more of a drive-by appearance for the baby’s big day; he was reportedly there for “roughly 20 minutes to chat with Chyna and drop off a gift for the birthday girl,” the sources said. Interesting!

Turns out, this wasn’t some big conspiracy orchestrated by Scott and Chyna. Apparently, she was just as surprised as all of us to see Scott walk in! “Everyone was shocked when Disick showed up, but he was very casual and did not seem to notice the commotion,” the sources told The Blast. What makes his appearance even stranger is the fact that the party Rob Kardashian, 30, threw for his daughter was held the day before Chyna’s, and Scott was nowhere in sight. We get why he wouldn’t celebrate with the Kardashians — things aren’t so great between him and Kourtney Kardashian after going public with his relationship with 19-year-old Sofia Richie. But allegedly going to Chyna’s party after ditching his family’s bash?

That’s kind of weird, especially because he and Rob used to be as tight as brothers. Dream is ostensibly Scott’s niece, though, even if he and Kourtney aren’t together anymore. He has to get her a fun present! We’re sure that Chyna’s feeling a little victorious knowing at least one member of the Kardashian clan is on her side — whether or not Scott actually meant it that way!

