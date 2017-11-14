Rose McGowan Arrested For Alleged Cocaine Possession — See Mug Shot

Uh oh! ‘Charmed’ star Rose McGowan was reportedly arrested and released on bond on Nov. 14, after turning herself in to authorities in Virginia for felony possession of a controlled substance. See her mug shot, here!

Remember that arrest warrant for Rose McGowan that we told you about in late October? The one that was issued in Virginia? Well, the Charmed star finally turned herself in to authorities on Nov. 14, before getting released on bond, according to The Blast. Rose reportedly showed up to the Loudoun County Sheriffs Office on Tuesday to turn herself in, and was quickly arrested. “She was booked into the system, took a mugshot, and then was released on a $5,000 bond,” the office told The Blast. “Ms. McGowan appeared in Loudoun County, Virginia, on November 14, 2017, to accept service of the Airports Authority Police arrest warrant, and she was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond,” officials said. CLICK HERE TO SEE ROSE MCGOWAN’S MUG SHOT!

As was previously reported, Rose was allegedly leaving a plane in Washington D.C. in January, when she dropped her wallet. A cleaning crew later found it, and upon investigation, two small bags of cocaine were allegedly found inside, along with the actress’ medical marijuana card. When Rose initially learned of this arrest warrant, it was after she accused uber movie producer Harvey Weinstein of sexually assaulting her, so she felt it was payback for her rape accusations. “Are they trying to silence me?” the 44-year-old actress asked. “What a load of horsesh*t.”

Horsesh*t or not, we’re happy to hear Rose did the right thing and turned herself in.

