James Lafferty & More ‘OTH’ Actors Send Love To Costars After Alleged Sexual Misconduct

The male stars of ‘One Tree Hill’ are coming forward to lend their support to Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, and more stars who accused showrunner Mark Schwahn of sexual misconduct. Read their loving tweets.

James Lafferty, Lee Norris, Antwon Tanner, and more male stars of One Tree Hill are furious that their female cast members were allegedly victims of sexual misconduct on the set of the hit 2000s show. After Sophia Bush, 35, Hilarie Burton, 35, and Bethany Joy Lenz, 36, who played main characters Brooke, Peyton, and Haley for all nine seasons, wrote an open letter directed at showrunner Mark Schwahn, 51, the men spoke out on Twitter and Facebook about their shock and horror. James, who played Nathan Scott, said he “applauded” the women for coming forward about how he allegedly “manipulated [them] psychologically and emotionally.” The women stated that “more than one of us is still in treatment for post-traumatic stress.”

“I stand with them,” James wrote on Twitter, remarking on the bravery of the women, who stated that “more than one of us is still in treatment for post-traumatic stress” after Mark’s alleged sexual misconduct. “I will always be a champion of a fair, respectful workplace and encourage any human to make their most earnest attempt to preserve the balance necessary for us all to live and work together safely…I hope One Tree Hill will continue to stand as a beacon of hope, grace and love to the fans who have kept the show close to their hearts for so long. I hope that now we can add ‘change’ to that list of virtues.”

Sophia praised Lee, who played Marvin “Mouth” McFadden, for his statement. “Much love to our brother bear Lee Norris, who has always been supportive,” she wrote on Twitter, sharing his message. “He’s one of the good ones.” Austin Nichols, Stephen Colletti, Bryan Greenberg, and Robert Buckley, along with OTH writer Mike Daniels, all voiced their admiration and support for the women, who wrote in their open letter that Mark allegedly spoke to them in a manner that was “deeply upsetting, to traumatizing, to downright illegal,” and made them feel “physically unsafe.” Interestingly, Chad Michael Murray, who played main character Lucas Scott, and who was briefly married to Sophia, hasn’t spoken out. He did, however, retweet Hilarie. See the supportive tweets below:

Much love to our brother bear #LeeNorris, who has always been supportive. He's one of the good ones too. #BurnItDownSis pic.twitter.com/HGzzbrzhKF — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) November 14, 2017

To my sisters/all the women of OTH that have come forward and showed their bravery. I want u to know that I love u and I support u 😁😁💯💯🙌🏾🙌🏾 — antwon tanner (@antwon_tanner) November 14, 2017

I stand with all my OTH sisters. We have to change. We have to be better. All of us. This is unacceptable. — AUSTIN NICHOLS (@AustinNichols) November 14, 2017

I want to acknowledge the women of OTH who have penned their letter with deep wounds from a culture unacceptable for anyone, at any age, and in any business. I have the utmost respect of your position in righting the wrongs you have endured. I stand for you, for better… — Stephen Colletti (@StephenColletti) November 14, 2017

Shocked and saddened to hear what the women of OTH had to endure. I’m proud of them for speaking up. I support them fully. And I hope that their courage to tell the truth, will help put an end to the pervasive culture of harassment in the work place. There’s no place for it. — Bryan Greenberg (@bryangreenberg) November 14, 2017

To the women of OTH that have come forward and bravely used their voices, I want you to know I believe you, I respect you and I support you. — Robert Buckley (@robertbuckley) November 14, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you glad that the male stars of One Tree Hill are speaking out on Twitter? Let us know!