‘One Tree Hill’ Female Cast & Crew Members Accuse Showrunner Of Sexual Harassment

This is crazy. One Tree Hill cast and crew members, including Sophia Bush, 35, Hilarie Burton, 35, and Bethany Joy Lenz, 36, have come together to write a letter, accusing their former showrunner, Mark Schwahn, 51, of sexual harassment. In the letter, which was released to our sister site, Variety, on Nov. 13, the cast expressed their support for a former writer of the series, Audrey Wauchope, who came forward on Twitter on Nov. 11 and also accused Mark of sexual harassment.

“Many of us were, to varying degrees, manipulated psychologically and emotionally,” 18 women who worked on the show between 2003 and 2012 said in their joint letter. “More than one of us is still in treatment for post-traumatic stress. Many of us were put in uncomfortable positions and had to swiftly learn to fight back, sometimes physically, because it was made clear to us that the supervisors in the room were not the protectors they were supposed to be. Many of us were spoken to in ways that ran the spectrum from deeply upsetting, to traumatizing, to downright illegal. And a few of us were put in positions where we felt physically unsafe.” READ THE ENTIRE LETTER FROM THE ONE TREE HILL CAST AND CREW HERE.

Audrey’s tweet added to the many recent sexual harassment allegations being made by women in the entertainment industry. Since the public sexual accusations of Harvey Weinstein publicly surfaced, many other women have felt safe to come forward and share their traumatic stories. The movement has definitely caused a difference and has helped to empower women to speak their voice and stop the predators who think they have control over their careers.

Moving on. The staff sat on couches. Female writers would try to get the spot where the showrunner wouldn't sit as to not be touched. Often men would help out by sitting next to him, thus protecting the women. — Audrey Wauchope (@audreyalison) November 12, 2017

