Olivia Munn Wishes Josh Duhamel Happy B-Day With Sweet Message After Reports They’re ‘Getting Close’

Is there a new romance going on behind the scenes? Olivia Munn took to Twitter on Nov. 14 to post a sweet birthday message to newly single Josh Duhamel. See what she had to say to her hunky co-star here!

Olivia Munn, 37, took the time to tweet a cute Happy Birthday message to co-star and rumored new love, Josh Duhamel, 45, on Nov. 14 and it’s caused more speculation that the two may be developing a romance. “For your birthday @NickSwardson & I want to make you our official third wheel, hence from this day forward we shall be known as The Duhmundsons,” her tweet featuring a photo of herself with Josh and actor Nick Swardson, read. The two have been busy filming The Buddy Games, a film that Josh wrote and is directing, and have been reportedly getting close while doing so. See some of Olivia’s best photos here!

Josh and wife Fergie, 42, sadly announced that they were splitting up after 8 years of marriage back in Sept. and it wasn’t too long after that Josh was seen out and about with Olivia. The former couple have a son, Axl, 4, together and seem to be on good terms despite the shocking separation. Olivia just got out of a long term relationship with football player Aaron Rodgers, 33. Although fresh on the market, perhaps Olivia and Josh are building the foundation of a great friendship that could turn into something more?

Whether these two are an item or not, we’re definitely excited at the possibility! We’ll keep an eye out on what may happen next. In the meantime, we continue to wish Josh and Fergie the best in the future as they co-parent little Axl and get through their transition.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY @joshduhamel 🎈🎉🎂 For your birthday @NickSwardson & I want to make you our official third wheel, hence from this day forward we shall be known as The Duhmundsons. Happy Birthday and you’re welcome 🎁 pic.twitter.com/mFvS5NJj5x — om (@oliviamunn) November 14, 2017

