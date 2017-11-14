Monsta X: Beloved K-Pop Group Nabs Its 1st Music Show Win & Their Fans Are Beyond Excited

It’s been a long time coming, but Monsta X finally took home its first music broadcast win on Nov. 14. The K-POP group was honored for their song ‘Dramarama,’ and fans are going nuts over it on Twitter!

The guys of Monsta X have a lot to celebrate — they just took home their first music show win on Nov. 14! The exciting moment went down on the South Korean music program, The Show, as the guys were awarded for the success of their latest single, “Dramarama.” It was an emotional moment, as all seven members took the stage to accept the honor and give an encore performance for their excited fans. After the news was announced, the Monsta X fandom went wild on Twitter, pointing out that the guys have been at it for nearly three years, and have deserved this win for a long time.

Monsta X was formed on the show No Mercy in Dec. 2014, and put out their first EP in May 2015. They have been consistently putting out music ever since, and dropped their debut album, The Clan Pt. 2.5: The Finale Chapter, in March 2017. It was re-released three months later. Their most recent work was an EP called The Code, which they dropped on Nov. 7, 2017, along with the debut of “Dramarama.” The band consists of seven members, and they have a massive fan base that could not be more thrilled about the success the guys are finally receiving.

“I don’t know how to put this feeling in a word,” one fan wrote. “Monsta X is my inspiration they are my star.” Another added, ” I am so proud of our boys, they finally got well deserved first place. I am crying. I’ll never forget seeing them cry like that.” Clearly, it was a big day for the boys AND their fans! See more reactions here:

monsta x are so humble and the fact that they didn’t even expect their first win shows how much they put themselves down and i’m so proud of them for their continuous hard work and for being the almost amazing guys — monsta x first win (@tisthenctzen) November 14, 2017

#MonstaX1stWin 🎉🎊

LETS ALL OF US GATHER AND WORK HARD FOR THEIR NEXT WINS AND MAKE THEM BIG BIGGER BIGGEST BC MONSTA X WORKED HARD ON THIS AND THEY DESERVE MORE AND MORE AND EVERYONE KNOWS IT, SO KEEP WORKING GUYS ✊ (this gif is torturing my inner soul 😭) pic.twitter.com/SGETb4MMs3 — 🎉 #MONSTAX1STWIN 🎊 (@loveshyunwoo) November 14, 2017

Son Hyunwoo, our leader, our dad who worked hard the most and lead the group very well. seeing him cry bcs of tears of joy, MAKE ALL OF US BEING PROUD AF BCS MONSTA X REALLY DESERVE IT AFTER ALL.#MonstaX1stWin pic.twitter.com/HnPGM8SeQI — krei #MONSTAX1STWIN 🏆 (@chaehyungwons_) November 14, 2017

a few days ago kihyun was so happy because dramarama was at the bottom of melon top100. today they are number 1. i can’t put into words how proud i am. #MonstaX1stWin pic.twitter.com/SDb6H6kajB — 𝑤𝑜𝑛𝑛𝑎 #MonstaX1stWin (@chaewonho) November 14, 2017

