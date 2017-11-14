Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Who She’d Really Save From The Upside Down — Is It Mike Or Hopper?

Millie Bobby Brown was tasked with the impossible, forced to choose between saving Mike or Hopper’s life. Who did she choose, and who’s she going to let get eaten by a demodog? Watch!

It’s a Stranger Things Sophie’s Choice. Someone terrible asked Millie Bobby Brown, 13, the worst question ever at Supanova Comic Con in Australia. If she really, truly, had to choose, who would she condemn to a life of demogorgons and those weird, slimy vines, and who would she let eat Eggos with her in happiness? Depending on who you love on Stranger Things, you’re not going to like the answer either way. So buckle up!

Ever the professional, Millie divided the question two ways. If she (Millie) had to choose, she’d save David Harbour (Hopper) over Finn Wolfhard (Mike). Oh, that’s cold! She has solid reasoning, though. She said David would be “hurt” if she didn’t choose him, and that Finn would just get over it. If you say so!

However, Eleven would sing a different tune. It’s Mike over Hopper all the way, baby. Okay, that’s upsetting, too. She really can’t win with this one. She explained to the shocked audience that Eleven’s a tween, and like-likes Mike. That’s fair. “I think it’s such a different relationship [between Mike and Hopper], but, I don’t know. I think Hopper, for me, as Millie. But as Eleven, she’d probably choose Mike because she’s absolutely obsessed with him.”

That’s kind of brutal, that Eleven would pick her crush over her father figure. But it does make sense. She’s been through thick and thin with Mike, who basically saved her from getting recaptured by Papa and the evil lab, while she’s still getting to know Hopper. He’s taken her in as his daughter, but she still doesn’t trust him as much as Mike. But, let’s be honest; Eleven would figure out a way to save them both before either got swallowed by the Upside Down! David’s not exactly smarting over the diss, though. Turns out, he’s a Finn stan:

This is why I’ve taken her under my wing. To teach her not to make foolish decisions like this. We’ll get there, Elissa… https://t.co/BLPS09bM89 — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) November 13, 2017

HollywoodLifers, who would you save from the Upside Down? Mike, Hopper, or someone else? Let us know!