Mom Admits To Holding Son’s, 6, Hand To Hot Stove & Claims He’s A ‘Bully’ Who Deserved It

A Miami mom who’s admitted to burning her son’s hand on a hot stove insists she’s NOT a ‘bad mother!’ In fact, the woman alleges her son’s an ‘animal killer’ & ‘bully,’ and she didn’t know how else to punish him!

Miriam Rebolledo, 29, who hails from Colombia, was arrested on Nov. 9 for aggravated child abuse. She admitted to holding her six-year-old son’s hand to a hot stove as a form of punishment after she learned from a school employee that her child had hit other children, according to WPLG. Miriam claims she’s terrified that her son will grow up to be a felon or someone who commits violence against women, and so she took his discipline a step further as a way to break through to her son. “My son is so rebellious that he got to the point to kill an animal. What am I supposed to do? Stay home without doing anything for my son?” Miriam told journalists in Spanish.

While Miriam did not elaborate on the claim that her son killed an animal, she did reveal her concerns about her son growing up to be a HUMAN killer. “All the news every day, you see young people – 12, 13, 14 years old – they end up in schools with guns, and in this country it’s so easy to get guns,” she said. “You want my son to grow up to be a bully who beats up on kids? And he isn’t just going after boys, he bullied a girl,” she told one CBS reporter. However, the judge apparently sees this a pretty black-and-white case — with child abuse NOT being tolerated in the U.S.

“Maybe in Colombia it’s okay to take a child and put their burning hand on the stove. In the United States it’s not, that’s not proper parenting. That is never a proper way to discipline a child,” Miami-Dade County Judge Ariana Fajardo Orshan said in court. Judge Orshan added that she had actually met the young boy that morning and that he was the “cutest.” Earlier, Miriam told police that she had decided to brutally punish the child after she was told by one of his teachers that he had hit another student. She said she was desperate to get through to him and couldn’t think of anything else to do.

“The defendant stated she could not take it anymore, and had to use a more extreme form of punishment to teach the child a lesson,” a police report obtained by NBC Miami reads. At this time it is unclear how serious the boy’s injuries are or who alerted the police in the first place. Miriam is currently out on bail and awaits her next court date while her son has been placed in foster care. “He is very sad that he has to go to foster care,” the judge said. However, Miriam insists she was not judged fairly and that she’s not a “bad mother,” which she told reporters on Nov. 9.

