Meek Mill: Judge Reportedly Being Investigated By FBI — Will The Rapper Avoid Prison?

The judge who gave Meek Mill a prison sentence for probation violations might be facing some consequences of her own. The FBI is reportedly investigating the rapper’s case. Could this mean he won’t do jail time?

Tons of celebrities have expressed their outrage over Meek Mill‘s recent prison sentence, but it seems that the case has taken the interest of people with even more authority. The FBI has launched a probe into the judge who gave the 30-year-old two to four years in jail for his probation violations, according to Page Six. “The feds have an interest in the judge and [her] potential relationships,” a source told the outlet. “This is an investigation looking into a possible extortionate demand. Undercover agents have been in the courtroom monitoring the Meek proceedings since April 2016.”

Meek’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, has been vocal about wanting to appeal Judge Genece Brinkley‘s decision, who he claimed showed a huge bias against his client. But could this alleged FBI investigation be the rapper’s best chance at freedom? “Per [Justice Department] policy, we neither confirm nor deny the existence of investigations,” a rep for the FBI Philly field office told Page Six. Joe also issued a statement to the website. “That is something that I absolutely do not have the ability to comment on,” he said. The judge and court spokesperson did not respond to the media outlet’s attempts for comment.

Meek’s case has created quite a stir amongst Hollywood’s elite. Stars like Jay-Z, 47, Kevin Hart, 38, La La Anthony, 38, and more have rallied behind the star in search for justice. Practicing lawyer and CNN political commentator Van Jones, 49, even argued in defense of Meek on The Wendy Williams Show. “It is absolutely outrageous. It is one of the worst things I’ve ever seen,” he said. He also pointed out how ridiculous it was that the judge even blatantly ignored Meek’s probation officer’s request to not put him in jail.

