Lady Gaga Stops Her Concert To Tend To An Injured Bleeding Fan — Watch Emotional Video

Lady Gaga means it when she says her fans come first! The Mother Monster stopped a show in order to make sure an injured fan was going to be alright after they were hit in the face. Watch the full clip here!

When you go to a Lady Gaga, 31, concert, you know to expect two things: that something crazy will happen, and that the singer will make sure everyone’s enjoying themselves. But for one fan, their unexpected experience wasn’t because of Gaga’s dramatic performance skills or killer vocals. An attendee at the Nov. 11 Connecticut stop on the Joanne World Tour was struck in the face, and started to bleed. Mother Monster, however, spotted the injured guest, and dropped everything in order to make sure they were going to be ok. Watch the entire clip of the exchange below.

You can see that the musician crouched down on the stage and spoke with a woman in a video posted to Twitter. “Hi, I just looked over and I saw—are you doing all right? Are you doing all right?” she asked, before she paused to give the fan a chance to answer. “Are you gonna stay? Do you need some extra help? Do you need a paramedic? They’re on their way? Ok.” After making sure help was on the way, Gaga continued to focus on the bleeding girl and asked what her name was. “Meredith, I’m so sorry you got hit in the face and that you’re bleeding,” she said. “You ok? We’re gonna make sure you’re ok, all right?” Seriously, how sweet is the “Million Reasons” singer? See pictures of Gaga here.

When Meredith was escorted out, Gaga added, “What we all need to remember is that there are some things that are more important than show business,” before she dedicated the next song to the injured girl. After singing a few lines, the star tacked on one more thing that must have brightened Meredith’s day when she found out. “Make sure to get that girl a backstage pass, too.” Aww! Gaga sure knows how to treat her fans!

