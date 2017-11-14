Kim Kardashian Reveals She’s Struggling Using A Surrogate For 3rd Pregnancy: ‘It’s So Much Harder’

Kim Kardashian has revealed that using a surrogate hasn’t been as easy as expected. Learn about what is making her anxious about not carrying her third baby herself here.

Usually, the rule of thumb is the third time is the charm — but when it comes to pregnancy, things are obviously much more complicated. In an interview with ET‘s Keltie Knight, 35, Kim Kardashian, 37, opened about the trials and tribulations that have come with using a surrogate for her third pregnancy. The reality star admitted, “You know, it is really different. Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong. I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control.”

The mother-of-two also revealed that she worries she won’t have formed a connection with the baby on the way. “And, you know, obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still… knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it’s hard for me,” Kim added. “So, it’s definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area.” She later added that she feels like she’s going to freak out because she won’t be “ready” or “prepared” when the baby is delivered. Despite her anxieties, we just know Kim will be a great mom to her new child considering how amazingly she’s raised Saint West, 1, and North West, 4.

We reported earlier how Beyoncé, 36, may have leaked her baby photos of twins Sir and Rumi Carter to compete with Kim's recent baby shower. Speaking of the baby shower, there were pink cherry blossoms present, which may have teased the fact that her upcoming child will be a girl.

