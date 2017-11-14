Jimmy Kimmel’s birthday ‘Mean Tweets’ segment featured one from another celeb: Kanye West! Kim Kardashian was a good sport and read off her husband’s scathing tweet, and it was incredible. Watch!

One of the truly weirdest celebrity feuds in recent history is the bad blood between Jimmy Kimmel and Kanye West. You probably forgot about that one, huh? It all started in 2013, when Jimmy mocked one of Kanye’s interviews in a sketch, which obviously enraged the rapper. He later appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for a seriously awkward interview, then ranted on Twitter afterward about Jimmy. Wife Kim Kardashian was on hand during the November 13 episode of the late night show to read one of the best during “Mean Tweets”!

“JIMMY KIMMEL PUT YOURSELF IN MY SHOES… OH NO THAT MEANS YOU WOULD HAVE GOTTEN TOO MUCH GOOD P***Y IN YOUR LIFE” Kanye once tweeted, and Kim read it totally deadpan. “Good point, Kanye,” Kim said with a smirk. It’s too good. Just look at the totally unamused expression on her face! Watch the above video to see Kim’s segment, as well as some of Jimmy’s famous friends reading tweets in honor of the host’s birthday!

Some of our other favorite insults include this one that Larry David read: “This is going to sound fantastic, but I forgot Jimmy Kimmel’s name so I googled ‘Ugly late night talk show host’ and I got him top link.” Larry couldn’t stop laughing at the insult. Nothing says “happy birthday” like this gem, read by Amy Schumer: “’@jimmykimmel, you still look like a potato. Now you’re just a hairy potato. So you’re extra gross.” Wow! Too harsh!

Kim really doesn’t have a problem with Jimmy. Aside from appearing on the “Mean Tweets” segment, she was a gust on the show. Well, Jimmy wasn’t there. It was turning guest host week, and she was interviewed by Jennifer Lawrence! Wonder how Kanye reacted to that…

