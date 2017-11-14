Kim Kardashian’s Spotify Party Prep Playlist Is A Total Diss On Taylor Swift: See The Evidence

Ever wonder what Kim Kardashian listens to while getting glammed up for a party? We’ve got her curated playlist that includes enemies of nemesis Taylor Swift, including Katy Perry, Calvin Harris and more.

Kim Kardashian, 37, can be the queen of shade when she wants to get her claws out, and it looks like she’s giving a serious diss to nemesis Taylor Swift, 27, in her new curated party prep playlist that she put together in honor of her upcoming fragrance release party. The reality star spends quite a bit of time in the chair getting her hair and makeup done to perfection, and she loves listening to her husband Kanye West, 40, as his “Fade” is number one on her list. KKW also likes to jam to a number of other enemies of the “Ready for It?” singer. Katy Perry‘s “Firework” comes in at number five on her list, and Tay’s ex Calvin Harris‘ Rollin” featuring Khalid and Future also makes the cut. So subtle, but such massive shade!

Kimmy included Cardi B‘s “Bodak Yellow” and while just about everybody loves that song, it’s no coincidence that the tune knocked Tay’s “Look What You Made Me Do” out of the number one position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on Sept. 25. Ouch! Kim throws some love at Taylor’s pal Lorde, giving her “Green Light — Chromeo Remix” a spot on her list. She also is a fan of Tay’s pal Selena Gomez‘ now ex-boyfriend The Weeknd, giving props to his hit “I Feel It Coming.” Hmm, can’t help but notice there’s no Justin Bieber on Kim’s list! See pics from Taylor and Kimye’s epic feud, here.

There are a ton of current hits mixed in with some of Kim’s favorite classics such as Jennifer Lopez‘ “Waiting For Tonight, Madonna‘s “Material Girl,” Michael Jackson‘s “Rock With You” and of course, her total IDOL Cher‘s “If I Could Turn Back Time.” Overall, Kim’s list is pretty sweet and we’d definitely get down to these songs while getting ready for a party.

HollywoodLifers, what’s your favorite song on Kim’s party prep playlist?