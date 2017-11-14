Khloe Kardashian Covers Baby Bump With Baggy Sweater After Posting Pics With Flat Tummy

Khloe Kardashian’s baby bump may have disappeared in a recent photo, but now it’s back. Check out the photo that definitely shows a bun in the reality star’s oven!

In a feat of magic that’s straight of Now You See Me, Khloe Kardashian, 33, has miraculously made her baby bump disappear… and then reappear. We reported earlier how Khloe’s baby bump had somehow gone missing in a photo taken at the baby shower Kim Kardashian, 37, threw this past weekend. Needless to say, people were curious as to the actual status of her pregnancy following the confusing photo. Well… it’s now back. When Khloe arrived at a studio in Los Angeles on Nov. 14, she was spotted wearing a ginormous, baggy sweater whose sole purpose could only be one thing: hide the growing person she’s carrying in her womb. The picture above definitely shows the outline of a baby bump, so we can all breathe a long sigh of relief now.

According to a new report, the upcoming Kardashian Christmas card will have the best holiday gift of all time. The annual family holiday card will feature Khloe Kardashian’s baby bump front and center. Hopefully, that will put to rest the ongoing mystery that we might as well call Where in the World is Khloe’s Baby Bump?

Even though Khloe’s expecting, she’s treating her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, who just suffered a brutal calf injury, with massages, comfort foods and love notes. We hope when the time comes, Tristan will step up and return the favor for his pregnant girlfriend. While you wonder if her baby bump will disappear again, check out all the creative ways Khloe is hiding her growing baby bump.

