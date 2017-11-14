Kate Middleton Covers Baby Bump In Recycled Cream Coat On Kid’s Center Visit — Sweet Pics

Looking elegant & chic, Kate Middleton visited a children’s center in an outfit nearly identical to one she wore when pregnant with Prince George! Currently expecting baby #3, she was truly glowing!

There is no shame in Kate Middleton‘s, 35, game! Paying a visit to the Hornsey Road Children’s Center on Nov. 14, the pregnant Duchess of Cambridge rocked a very familiar outfit as she covered up her baby bump. Kate sported a cream A-line coat by GOAT, which she paired with black tights, high boots, and a collared black dress layered underneath. Unstated yet classy, Kate looked flawless as always, but we couldn’t help noticing she basically wore the exact same outfit four years prior — when she was pregnant with Prince George, 4. The only thing different about her 2017 look? The boots!

New or old look aside though, Kate definitely seems to have overcome the hyperemesis gravidarum that plagued her early on during this pregnancy, as well as during her last two. After all, the mom-to-be was smiley and fresh-faced as she spoke with parents and children at the family-centric event. The Hornsey Road Children’s Center offers support for moms and dads, antenatal and postnatal services, a nursery, and play groups for kids. Kate was there to check out the facilities and meet with families. Click here to see adorable pics of Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

During her visit, Kate met with mothers and their young children while they were at play, and she bonded particularly well with one mom over their sons’ shared love of aircrafts. “She was asking about what Jacob [age four] liked and he said he liked airplanes, and she was asking if he’d seen a Spitfire and we said we liked going to the Science Museum and RAF museum,” Mother-of-two, Michelle, explained. “She was saying how George likes helicopters, she was saying about the top floor of the Science Museum where the helicopters are.”

The royal was actually supposed to visit Hornsey Road Children’s Center earlier this year, but she was forced to cancel her trip due to her severe morning sickness. Kate and her husband Prince William, 35, are set to welcome their third little one come April. The infant will join big brother George as well as big sister Charlotte, 2.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you love how Kate isn’t shy about re-wearing her favorite pieces? What do you think of this coat of hers?