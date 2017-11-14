Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Go On Romantic Stroll In Latest Date — Sweet New Pic

Jelena forever! Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez finally resurfaced together on Nov. 13 while out on a walk. A fan spotted the pair on their stroll, and they looked so happy! Check out the adorable photo now!

Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25, are still going strong! After taking a little break with their public outings, the newly-reunited couple stepped out in Los Angeles on Nov. 13 for a romantic stroll in what appears to be a park. A fan took a picture of Selena and Justin walking together. Selena looked gorgeous and happy in a purple dress and jean jacket, while Justin kept things casual in a t-shirt and black pants. Just look at the smile on her face! This is their first public outing since going to church together on Nov. 5!

Selena and Justin’s have had quite the whirlwind reunion. After her shocking split from The Weeknd, 27, Justin and Selena started going out together more and more. Selena and Justin were each other’s first loves, and they’ve never been able to stay away from each other for long. They haven’t made their relationship Instagram official yet, and HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that their “extremely protective” of their relationship at the moment. “It’s so fresh and so new and they don’t want to do anything that adds any stress,” our source said.

Jelena has been on and off for years, and they’ve both matured a lot since their first go at a relationship in 2011. Selena’s been through a lot in the past year, including undergoing a life-saving kidney transplant in June 2017, and Justin has proven to her that he’s ready try again. “Since they’ve reunited, Justin now keeps every promise he makes, and is doing everything he says he is going to do,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Selena feels secure in their relationship because he is making it easy for her to trust him completely.”

But will these two make their official debut as a reunited couple at the 2017 AMAs on Nov. 19? Remember, these two stole the show at the 2011 show when they walked the carpet together!

November 13: Fan picture of Selena and Justin Bieber in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/Umijt6mrhf — Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) November 14, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think Selena and Justin will stay together this time? Let us know!