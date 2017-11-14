Jordin Sparks Secretly Marries Dana Isaiah — & They’re Expecting Their 1st Child

Congratulations are in order for Jordin Sparks — not only did she secretlu get married to Dana Isaiah, but the happy couple is also expecting their first child!

Jordin Sparks, 27, is a married woman…and she has been for four months now! The American Idol winner and Dana Isaiah secretly tied the knot in mid July, they confirm to People. But, wait, that’s not they’re only exciting news — Jordin is also pregnant! “We’re both really excited,” Jordin tells the mag. “He’s been like, ‘I want to shout it from the mountain tops!’ We’re really proud to be married to each other and to be celebrating this.” The lovebirds only just met during in March, but clearly, they’ve fallen for one another quite quickly. We could not be happier for them!

Jordin actually met her now-husband’s family at a Super Bowl event in February, and his mom connected the pair when Dana was contemplating a move to Los Angeles to pursue his modeling career. The spark was immediately ignited, and the two kept in touch for a month before he finally flew out to Hollywood to meet Jordin for the first time over Easter. Jordin admits that she knew after just a few days she would marry Dana. “When I’m with him, I feel comfort and safety and calm and peace, and those aren’t things that I normally felt,” she gushes. “So it was a little wake-up call for me.” The relationship didn’t go public until the end of July, which was actually after the happy couple had already tied the knot.

The pair decided to elope while vacationing in Hawaii in mid-July, and the next month, Jordin found out she was pregnant. Of course, she says it was a shock at first, but now that the news has settled, the two could not be happier. “It’s such a great thing,” she raves. “We did this together!” Considering Jordin previously swore off love after a high-profile breakup from Jason Derulo, this is exactly what she needed!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by Jordin’s wedding & baby news?!