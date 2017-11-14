Jimmy Fallon had a very emotional first night back on ‘The Tonight Show’ since the death of his beloved mother Gloria. We’ve got his tearful tribute to his number one fan.

So heartbreaking! Jimmy Fallon, 43, returned to The Tonight Show on Nov. 13 for the first time since the sudden passing of his 68-year-old mother Gloria on Nov. 4. He took a week off from the program to mourn the devastating loss and told his audience following his opening monologue how much she meant to him. She was his biggest fan and he made sure to acknowledge her loss. He said “it’s good to be back” while saying that he’d cancelled the shows to be with his family and make arrangements. “She was such a fan of the show and everything I did,” he confessed.

He then went on to tell a story that left both Jimmy and the audience in tears. “When we were little my mom would walk us (Jimmy and his sister) to the store and she would squeeze my hand three times and say ‘I love you,’ and I would squeeze back ‘I love you too.'” Jimmy paused to contain the tears welling up in his eyes as he continued, “Last week I was in the hospital and I squeezed her hand and said ‘I love you,'” and he shook his head, indicating she didn’t respond to which he said, “I just knew we were in trouble.”

“I feel so grateful to be able to do this every single night and I’m so appreciative of the support from all of you during the past week. We’re going to continue to work really hard to bring some light and laughter into the world. Thank you for watching, thank you for helping me and my family recover from this loss. Mom, I will never stop trying to make you laugh,” before holding his hand to squeeze it and say “I love you.” The host has two little girls with with wife of 10 years Nancy Juvonen, 50, and it’s going to be such a loss for Winnie, four, and two-year-old Frances to grow up without their beloved grandma.

Jimmy abruptly cancelled the taping of his late night show due to a “family emergency” on Fri. Nov. 3 after Gloria was hospitalized at New York City’s NYU Langone Medical Center. He’s a total workaholic so we knew at the time it must have been really serious. Just a day later she died there “peacefully” with her famous son and other family members by her side, according to a family spokesperson. The Tonight Show went into a week-long hiatus in his absence, airing reruns and allowing Jimmy and his loved ones to properly mourn her passing. See pics of Jimmy on The Tonight Show, here.

