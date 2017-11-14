Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Look So In Love During Red Carpet Debut As A Married Couple

The honeymoon phase is still in swing for Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet, who made their first red carpet appearance as a married couple during last night’s ‘Justice League’ premiere! See the adorable photos!

Love was in the air at last night’s Justice League premiere! Jason Momoa, 38, and Lisa Bonet, 49, were on cloud nine as they made their first red carpet appearance as a married couple. And, “I do” has never looked so good on a Hollywood pair! Aquaman and his stunning bride walked the carpet at the LA premiere, where she stunned in a red, velvet Alexander McQueen gown with silver metallic trim. Jason looked handsome in a crisp navy blue suit with black lapels. His signature dirty blonde, curly locks were draped down his shoulders. See the adorable image of the couple in pure martial bliss, below!

After being together for over a decade, Jason and Lisa finally tied the knot in Oct. 2017. The longtime lovers tied the knot at their home in Topanga, CA this year, despite reports which claimed they said “I do” back in 2007. They have two children together — a 10-year-old daughter, Lola Iolani and an 8-year-old son, Nakoa-Wolf. The very private couple reportedly obtained a marriage license in early Oct. and married shortly after.

Newly married couple Alicia Vikander, and Michael Fassbender, attended the ceremony, as well as,some of Jason’s former co-stars, according to Us Weekly. “It was a big party and people came from out of town to attend,” a source told the mag.

Back in 2014, Jason even gushed over his longtime crush on Lisa, when he first laid eyes on her on The Cosby Show. “The first time [we met] I was like, ‘I want that one. I want her. I’m going to get her,’” he told Katie Couric, 60, three years ago. “I didn’t tell her until after we had our two children. But I told her … ‘I kind of stalked you. I was going to find you.’” Jason and Lisa met in 2005, through mutual friends, and had their first child, Lola, two years later.

When the couple chatted with E! News on the red carpet, they admitted that their bond surprisingly feels different now that they’re married, despite being together for over a decade. “I never thought it would,” the Game of Thrones actor said about post-marriage feelings. “But I mean, we have a 10.5 year old, a nine year old. I plan on being with her the rest of my life. There’s just that moment where it’s [time to take it] to the next level. I’ll be here her whole life.”

Lisa was previously married to Lenny Kravitz, 53. They eloped in 1987 and split in 1993. Lisa and Lenny are parents to famed actress and singer, Zoe Kravitz, 28.

