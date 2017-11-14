Iggy Azalea Faceplants In Stiletto Heels At Concert — Watch Her Nasty Fall & Miraculous Recovery

Iggy Azalea is such a trooper! She took a super scary fall when she missed a step while performing in Chile, but her recovery is actually quite impressive. Watch her tumble, then get right up and continue rapping!

Iggy Azalea, 27, slipped and fell while wearing a pair of thigh-high stiletto boots at the Fauna Primavera festival in Santiago, Chile on Nov. 10, and the video will absolutely make you cringe because it looks like that hurt! Fortunately, Iggy gets right back up again and continues the superfast rap verse of “Work,” earning a round of cheers from the crowd. Watch the wild fan footage above!

Of course, Iggy also famously fell off the stage at a pre-MTV Video Music Awards concert in 2014 during a particularly energetic performance of “Fancy,” and the moment was immortalized in a Vine (watch it below.) You know what they say about history repeating itself…

Later, the “Black Widow” singer took to Instagram to post about the show, though she didn’t reference the elephant in the room. “Chile, you guys were great!” she wrote instead. Looks like she’s already over it! See all of Iggy Azalea’s hottest pics here.

Meanwhile, Iggy has announced that the name of her long-awaited sophomore album has changed from Digital Distortion to Surviving the Summer, but it still doesn’t have a date. She did gift fans with four new tracks — “Never Satisfied,” “Hate On It,” “Good” and “Going Up” — too keep them warm until the release. Hopefully we’ll know more about the record, which was announced in 2015, soon!

