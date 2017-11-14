Hunter Hayes Explains The Unique Way He’s Releasing New Music: It’s All Part Of A ‘Big Picture’

In this EXCLUSIVE interview, Hunter Hayes details the special way he’s decided to drop new music for his fans. Plus, he dishes on the CMA Awards, new album plans and more!

Hunter Hayes, 26, is doing things a bit differently with his new music these days! The country singer debuted his music video for “You Should Be Loved” on Nov. 13, but rather than making fans wait for an album to hear more tracks, the next installment is right around the corner. He’s set to release “More” on Nov. 17, and the upcoming video for that song will continue the story told in the “You Should Be Loved” visual. A third and final video will complete the three-part mini movie later on. We caught up with Hunter all about why he decided to take this unique approach!

“The songs are all part of a story, every song we release, and I don’t necessarily mean what they’re written about,” Hunter tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “I mean, as they get released, they’re part of a project, a big picture. So the conversation started as…how do we make them all tie together and let everybody know that this is a project, even though we were releasing them one at a time? The brainstorming was incredible and we started coming up with all these fun ideas.” The characters in the mini movie were inspired by the people in the paintings of his “Rescue” video, and the evolving story takes place in the 50s (watch part one below).

“It transports you away from the current world and stuff and takes a break from everything, letting the song tell the stories,” he explains. “It was really fun to work on because I love productions, I love things like this…where there’s actors, actresses and lines. There’s actually a plot going on. It really excited me because it tells the story of the music — yes, the three songs are independent, but they’re also part of “Rescue” and what’s coming after it.”

As of now, there’s no set plans for an album release, but Hunter has been hard at work in the two years since he put out his last record in 2015. “I’ve been working to continue to find self and search for whatever that growth and that evolution is,” he reveals. “It’s been self-discovery and making sure that I’m staying true to identity and that things are changing for the right reasons.”

Last week, Hunter had a front row seat to the CMA Awards, and tells us that the night was so special to him, even though he wasn’t performing or nominated. “A lot of people this year that were really highlighted have spent a lot of time in Nashville and worked really hard,” he says. “It’s really gratifying to see your friends you want the world to hear about…on the stage for the world to hear about.”

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for more new music from Hunter Hayes!?