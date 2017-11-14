Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet, Liam Payne & Cheryl & More: Guys Who Landed Their Older Crushes

What do Jason Momoa, Liam Payne, and Justin Bieber all have in common? They’ve lusted after famous older women — and then dated them! Check out all the A-list dudes who’ve ended up with a more mature crush here!

We all remember the days of keeping posters of our celebrity crushes up on our walls…but these childhood phases hardly ever amount to anything beyond a fantasy, right?! That is, if you’re not among the Hollywood elite yourself. There are quite a few A-listers who grew up lusting after someone they saw on the big screen, and then ended up dating them IRL. Seriously, it can happen! Jason Momoa, 38, Liam Payne, 24, and Justin Bieber, 23, have all admitted to having it bad for a fellow star, and then actually ended up in relationships with them!

Jason recently married Lisa Bonet, 49, but he’s been head-over-heels for her for much longer than their 12 year relationship.“The first time [we met] I was like, ‘I want that one. I want her. I’m going to get her,’” he told Katie Couric in 2014. “I didn’t tell her until after we had our two children. But I told her … ‘I kind of stalked you. I was going to find you.’” How cute is that?! They even have two children, Lola, 10, and Nakoa-Wolf, 8, together.

Jason isn’t the only famous fella to father a child with an older lady he’d had his eye on. Liam reportedly started crushing on Cheryl, 34, when he first auditioned for X-Factor at 14 years old. Flash forward a decade and the pair have started a family together. The couple’s son Bear was born in March 2017. See pictures of the couple (and their adorable baby) here!

We probably don’t need to tell you the older woman who Justin’s been chasing after since puberty. That’s right, he and Selena Gomez, 25, go even further back than we all originally thought. The on-off couple have recently rekindled their relationship with cute bike rides and romantic dinners, and even though Sel has said Justin was her “first love,” the “Friends” singer has had it bad for her even longer. When he was 15-years-old, he admitted in a radio show, two years before they initially got together, that he was into her. Eight years later, and these two have been through way more than a teenaged Justin could’ve ever hoped for! If you’re wondering who else was lucky enough to nab their older crush, click through the gallery above!

