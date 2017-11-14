Gal Gadot, Amber Heard & More Stun In Gorgeous Gowns At ‘Justice League’ Premiere

They are wonder women, indeed! Gal Gadot, Amber Heard, and more gorgeous ladies looked amazing as they hit the red carpet for the destined-to-be-huge ‘Justice League’ film — see pics here!

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot continues to amaze and inspire with each red carpet! She looked absolutely stunning, like literally a golden goddess, in a metallic Altuzarra gown and Jennifer Fisher jewelry. Her hair was styled into a modern french twist by hairstylist Mark Townsend, who used Dove products. Her beautiful, bronzey makeup was done by Sabrina Bedrani, who used Dior makeup. Stylist Elizabeth Stewart paired her dress with Christian Louboutin strappy sandals. She can do no wrong!

Amber Heard wore an intricate Atelier Versace gown. She plays Mera, the wife of Aquaman. Her on-screen husband Jason Momoa looked sexy and powerful on the carpet. HIS new, real-life wife Lisa Bonet wore a stunning red Alexander McQueen dress. Amber also rocked a french twist in her hair, but the front of her style was very edgy and structural, thanks to hairstylist Adir Abergel. Amber’s makeup focused on her red lip — makeup artist Melanie Inglessis used Sisley’s Phyto-Lip Twist Matte in Tango.

Diane Lane was also at the premiere, which took place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, and looked regal and elegant. Her dress resembled a black, button down shirt on top, with a large, striped ballgown on the bottom. The perfect mix of feminine and functional. All of the ladies looked powerful and perfect at the premiere — click through the gallery to see photos from the carpet!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Gal Gadot’s dress at the Justice League premiere?