Zoe Kravitz & More Young Stars Top Forbes 30 Under 30: But Where’s Kylie & Kendall?
Forbes released its 30 Under 30 list of young stars in Hollywood and Entertainment! But, there’s questions as to why Kylie and Kendall Jenner weren’t part of the ‘spotlight on the next generation of talent.’
It’s here! — Forbes‘ 30 Under 30 list of young stars in Hollywood and Entertainment just dropped on Nov. 14, and it’s causing quite the conversation. While stars like Yara Shahidi, 17, Zoe Kravitz, 28, and Ben Platt, 24, were all shoe-ins for the coveted list, fans felt as though other stars in Hollywood deserved to make the cut. Each year when the annual list is released, someone, somewhere always has something to say. And, this year, fans are questioning why Kylie, 20, and Kendall Jenner, 22, as well as other young actors and singers were absent from the list.
However, Forbes has given Kylie some major recent cred on another list — Retail and Ecommerce. Kylie made the impressive list, as the youngest and only teenager in the pack, in Jan. 2017. She landed on list as the as the founder of Kylie Cosmetics. Although we wish we had all of the answers, its unclear why the Jenner sisters and others didn’t make the list. But, there’s always next year, right? See the full list below.
The 30 Under 30 list was compiled by a panel of experts in their field. Four individuals are responsible for shining the spotlight on these 30 hollywood and entertainment influencers — Rachel Bloom [Writer, Comedian, Co-Creator of My Crazy Ex Girlfriend; Under 30 album, 2016], Gale Anne Hurd [CEO, Valhalla Entertainment], Kathleen Kennedy [President, Lucas Film], and Mira Nair [Director, Producer, Writer].
Forbes 30 Under 30 Hollywood & Entertainment List
Olivia Blaustein, 29 — Agent, Creative Artists Agency
Kara Brown, 29 — Writer
Fatimah Asghar, 27, Sam Bailey, 28 — Co-creators, Brown Girls
Steven Caple Jr., 29 — Director, Writer
Ben Davis, 28 — Agent, WME
Eric Fleischman, 28 — Producer, Cofounder Defiant Studios
Sabaah Folayan, 27 — Director, Producer
Jermaine Flower, 29 — Actor, Comedian
Micah Fowler, 19 — Actor
Sam French, 28, Head of Strategy & Business Development, A24
Gigi Gorgeous, 25 — Digital Star
Amanda Hymson, 29 — Agent, United Talent Agency
Riley Keough, 28 — Actor
Joel Kim Booster, 29 — Comedian, Writer
Zoe Kravitz, 29 — Actor
Daniel Kwan, 29 — Director
Sasha Lane, 22 — Actor
Juan Pablo Martinez Zurita, 21 —Digital Star
Madina Nalwanga, 17 — Actor
Sono Patel, 29 — Producer, Writer
Ben Platt, 24 — Actor
Esther Povitsky, 29 — Actor, Comedian
Madeline Sayet, 28 — Director
Yara Shahidi, 17 — Actor
Alia Shawkat, 28 — Actor
Trey Edward Shults, 29 — Director, Producer, Writer
Kofi Siriboe, 23 — Actor
Hailee Steinfeld, 21 — Actor, Musician
Amandla Stenberg, 19 — Actor
Kaitlyn Yang, 29 — Founder Alpha Studios
