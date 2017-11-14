Ex Dallas Cowboys Player Charged With Slitting Wife’s Throat As She Fought For Her Life

A former player for the Dallas Cowboys Anthony McClanahan has been charged with murdering his wife Keri ‘KC’ McClanahan by slitting her throat as she struggled to survive.

Ex-NFL player Anthony McClanahan, 46, has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly brutally killing his wife Keri “KC” McClanahan, 28, in their condo in Park City, Utah. According to authorities, Anthony used a small, sharp knife Keri kept in a bracelet to allegedly slit her throat after she struggled against her husband. In addition to the wounds she sustained to the front, back and sides of her neck, Keri, who had two children with another man, also had defensive wounds and carpet burns. After allegedly killing his wife, the former Dallas Cowboy crawled on the ground covered in blood and flagged down a police car around 1:30 am on Nov. 2, insisting he and his wife had been attacked. Police found no signs that an intruder had entered the building or of a baby present.

Anthony had been previously charged with child kidnapping his son from a different woman on Oct. 3. We reported earlier how a Texas mother-of-two allegedly shot her two daughters in the head, killing them both as they slept. Sarah Nicole Henderson, 29, had allegedly been planning their deaths for weeks.

