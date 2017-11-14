Exclusive Interview

Drew Scott Ecstatic Over Being In ‘DWTS’ Finals: I ‘Never Thought’ I Would Make It

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Episode 2501" - "Dancing with the Stars" is back with a new, dynamic cast of celebrities who are ready to hit the ballroom floor and celebrate the show's landmark 25th season. The competition begins with the two-hour season premiere, live, MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Eric McCandless) WITNEY CARSON, FRANKIE MUNIZ
‘Property Brothers’ star Drew Scott is a ‘DWTS’ finalist! HL talked EXCLUSIVELY with Drew after the semi-finals, and he was totally in shock. He never thought in a ‘million years’ he would make the finals!

Drew Scott, 39, hasn’t gotten the best scores this season on DWTS, but he’s been one of the performers we love to watch. HollywoodLife.com caught up with Drew backstage after the Nov. 13 semi-finals and asked how he’s feeling about making it to the finale. “Honestly, the best part of being in the finale is that you dream of something like that, but I never thought in a million years that I would make it and to be here is just surreal,” he told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “And to win would be surreal!”

Drew is just the sweetest! He’s paired with season 24 champ Emma Slater, 28, so you know she’s going to do whatever she can to hopefully get Drew that mirrorball trophy. Drew and Emma are up against the following pairs: Jordan Fisher, 23, and Lindsay Arnold, 23; Lindsey Stirling, 31, and Mark Ballas, 31; and Frankie Muniz, 31, and Witney Carson, 24. This is going to be the most intense finale yet!

In the semi-finals, Drew wore a kilt during his first performance. This was a tribute to his Scottish heritage. He’s been very open about how his DWTS journey is helping him get ready for his wedding to Linda Phan! “Who wouldn’t want to have a professional dancer teach them how to dance just in time for the first dance?” he told us. Emma has taught him well this season, so you know his first dance with Linda is going to be amazing and so special. The Dancing With the Stars season 25 finale kicks off Monday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Drew will win DWTS? Let us know!