Texas Church Shooter’s Ex-Wife Accuses Him Of Violently Beating Her During Their Marriage

So terrifying! Texas church shooter Devin Kelley‘s ex-wife Tessa Brennaman, 25, is speaking out for the first time about what it was like being married to the man who went on to slaughter 26 parishioners in Sutherland Springs, TX. She claims that life with him was a nightmare of beatings and violence and that he allegedly threatened to murder her if she went to the police about it. “I was terrified, really terrified, Brennaman told Inside Edition in an interview that aired on Nov. 13, marking the first time she has spoken out since the massacre. “He would choke me, punch me, kick me. There would be times where I was on the floor curled up and having to protect my organs because he would be violently kicking me.” She says that all of these later, she’s still traumatized from the beatings.

Brennaman said that Kelley’s beatings came shortly after the two married in 2011 and claims that he used death threats to prevent her from seeking help. “If you do this. If you tell them I’m going to kill you and your entire family,” she revealed, and said that she didn’t take the threats lightly. She alleges that he told her, “I could just bury you here in the desert and no one would ever find you.”

That wasn't the only time he allegedly threatened to murder her, as Brennaman recalled a time when they were driving on a remote highway and she asked him to slow down. "He had a gun in his holster right here and he took that gun out, and he put it to my temple and he told me, 'Do you want to die? Do you want to die?'" Brennaman revealed.

Three months before that terrifying incident, Brennaman rushed her nine-month-old son from a previous relationship to the hospital after he began vomiting. Much to her horror, doctors told her the boy was suffering from a skull fracture. Kelley then admitted to beating the little one. “I was so mad, I was so angry,” she said, wiping away tears from her eyes. Brennaman finally turned Kelley in to the police, but since he was still in the Air Force the case was handled in military court. He was court martialed for striking, kicking and choking his wife and also admitted in court to fracturing his little stepson’s skull. In 2012 he was sentenced to a year in military prison and Brennaman divorced him. Sadly, the Air Force never reported the conviction to the FBI, which could have prevented Kelley from acquiring the guns he used to kill 26 people inside the Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church on Nov. 5.

