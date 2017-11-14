Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Shares First Photo Of Precious Baby Girl 2 Days After Birth

Cristiano Ronaldo’s daughter was born on Nov. 12, and we’re already getting a peek at the bundle of joy! His girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shared the sweetest pic of her and their newborn daughter on Instagram! Aww!

Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, and Georgina Rodriguez, 22, welcomed a precious baby girl into the world on Nov. 12, and they’re already gushing about her on social media. Georgina shared the cutest photo of her holding tiny Alana Martina in her arms while surrounded by numerous bouquets of flowers. The model looked absolutely radiant in a white silk robe — must be that new mom glow! She captioned the sweet image with a caption in Spanish that celebrated her newborn daughter and thanked everyone for their support throughout her pregnancy and childbirth. Our hearts are melting for the new parents!

While Cristiano wasn’t in the photo, we know he’s just as thrilled about the birth of his fourth child. When Alana was born on Sunday, he wrote on social media that they were “all very happy.” He even posted an adorable pic of him, his girlfriend and his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. all smiling brightly in the hospital. Alana’s tiny head even made an appearance in the sweet photo op. See more pictures of the proud parents here!

Alana isn’t the only child of Cristiano’s that was born this year. Twins Mateo and Eva Ronaldo were born back in June via a surrogate! The soccer player must really have his hands full with all these little ones! Good thing the mother of his children loves kids! “I’m very family oriented, I love kids, nature and animals,” Georgina told ¡Hola! magazine. “I like to surround myself with those who inspire me to be a better person every day and who have good energy.” Here’s hoping Alana and her siblings keep inspiring Georgina and Cristiano! The certainly have more than enough adorable babies and sweet moments to draw inspiration from. In the meantime, we’ll be anxiously awaiting more baby photos!

