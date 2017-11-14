Corey Feldman Alleges Kids Club Owner Alphy Hoffman Sexually Abused Him On Dr. Oz

Corey Feldman has come forward to claim he was allegedly sexually abused as a young boy, by Hollywood teen club owner, Alphy Hoffman. Watch Corey’s emotional episode of Dr. Oz.

Corey Feldman, 46, appeared on Dr. Oz on Monday, Nov, 14, where he alleged that former Hollywood club owner, Alphy Hoffman, sexually molested him when he was a child actor in the 80s’. Hoffman — son to the late famed casting director, Bobby Hoffman — was the owner of the club [from 1986 to 1989], which many of Hollywood’s young stars, at the time, attended. Drew Barrymore, 42, Ricky Schroder, 47, and Alyssa Milano, 44, were some of the stars who retreated to the club during its tenure, as reported by Page Six. Feldman and his friend at the time, Corey Haim were photographed at the club on occasion.

“Well he was the guy who ran Alphy’s Soda Pop Club, and, uh, I met him when I was 12 years old,” Feldman described Hoffman to Dr. Oz, 57. “He came to my house to pick me up in his car, and I had heard rumors that he threw the coolest parties in town and he was very connected.” Feldman then explained that “when you got an invite to go to Bobby Hoffman’s private party — this was a very big thing. And the fact that his son was coming to pick me up himself, was also a very big thing, and my mom ushered me into the car and said, ‘Go have fun.’”

“You know, the first few times I went, it was fairly innocent,” he said. “Those parties were relatively kid-friendly, but interestingly, that’s where I met the guy that ended up molesting Haim … There was a bunch of these guys, they were all hanging out together at these parties, and the thing is, there weren’t a lot of parents at these parties.”

Feldman then described what Hoffman allegedly did to him. He compared his alleged experience with Hoffman to that of his claims against, Jon Grissom; a man he previously named as one of his alleged abusers.

“One night I was over there and we were watching a movie and I passed out while I was watching the movie, and when I woke up, there was a porn on again. And I was like, ‘Man, I’m really tired.’ … I remember I could barely walk. I don’t know what I was given at that time, but I know that I was really out of it. And we went to the bedroom, and I was kind of passing in and out of it, and then it was like he started doing the same things to me that Jon [Grissom] had done … I kind of woke up in the middle of it, and I freaked out … I kind of threw him off me and I ran home.” He added: “They’re treating it like, you know, I am being passed back and forth or something … And I just remember being terrified.” Feldman told Dr. Oz that he has notified the LAPD about his alleged sexual encounter with Hoffman.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to a representative for Corey Feldman, as well as Alphy Hoffman.

HollywoodLifers, leave your thoughts in the comments.