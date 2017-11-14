Selena Gomez, Ariel Winter & More Stars Look Hotter Than Ever Getting Their Fitness On

Just because you’re working out, doesn’t mean you don’t have to look good. Just ask these stars, like Selena Gomez and Ariel Winter, who looked hotter than ever while indulging in fitness sessions!

Celebrities don’t get their incredible bodies without some hard work, and of course, we can’t blame them for wanting to show off their figures when they hit the gym. Selena Gomez, 25, was photographed heading to a yoga class earlier this month, and she proudly flaunted her toned tummy in a sports bra and sweats for the session, as photographers were snapping photos of her outside the gym. Recently, Ariel Winter, 19, has also been hitting the gym a lot, and she hasn’t been shy about posting exercise shots to social media. Whether it’s a video of her workouts or an action pic of herself in her workout gear, the Modern Family has really been keeping us up-to-date on her fitness regime — and, of course, she always dresses to impress…even at the gym!

Lea Michele is another celebrity who loves exercising, and between yoga, hiking and other fitness activities, she’s constantly sharing photos of herself sweating it out on Instagram. Her pal, Emma Roberts, has even joined her on occasion, proving that BFFs are the ultimate workout buddies. There’s more where these stars came from, too — Julianne Hough, Demi Lovato, Nikki Reed and more all look incredible while sweating it out at the gym, and we’ve gathered up their sexiest workout pics in the gallery above.

Click through to check out these celebs and more getting their fitness on! And don’t be envious of their killer bods — let it inspire you to up your workout game instead….we certainly are!

