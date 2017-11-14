Cardi B Reveals Insane Wedding Details: Red Dresses, Bridesmaids In Suits & More

Cardi B has demanded that everyone who attends her upcoming wedding has to wear red. Find out all of her other interesting requirements for her big celebration right here.

Thanks to Game of Thrones, most people would tremble at the thought of having a red wedding… but not Cardi B, 25. In a recent interview, Cardi revealed that her upcoming wedding to fiancé, Migos rapper Offset, 25, will definitely have a color scheme. “The world is not ready for it,” she says. “Everybody got to be wearing red.” Many have theorized that Cardi might have affiliations with the Bloods, considering her penchant for replacing the beginning consonants of words with a “b” — “Bodak Yellow,” for example — and her love of the color red.

Not only will her upcoming wedding be red all over, she’s got a specific dress code in mind for her bridesmaids as well. Cardi added, “And my bridesmaids are gonna be wearing suits, what’s good.” Cardi is absolutely right — we are not ready for this wedding. We reported earlier how a source close to Migos said the group is likely to break up following Offset’s engagement and upcoming wedding, but in good news for all you romantics out there they also admitted “Offset’s in love.”

Meanwhile, Wendy Williams, 53, has counselled Cardi to pump the breaks on this fast-moving relationship. The daytime host thinks this is “her time right now” and that she shouldn’t have accepted the comically enormous ring Offset gave her. Wendy said, “[T]hings are about to happen and this is not the time to be stalled with a guy you’ve only known for eight months.” Speaking of enormous bling, check out celebrities, including Cardi, with the biggest, glitziest engagement rings of 2017.

