Cameran Eubanks: ‘Southern Charm’ Star Welcomes Precious Baby Daughter — See Cute 1st Pics

SO sweet! ‘Southern Charm’s Cameran Eubanks & hubby Jason Wimberly are officially parents! Cameran gave birth to a beautiful girl on Nov. 11, and you’ll LOVE her unique name & adorable face. See it here!

Cameran Eubanks, 33, became a new mom on Nov. 11 after she gave birth to her first child with husband Jason Wimberly. The Southern Charm star and her man welcomed a precious baby girl, whom they named Palmer Corrine Wimberly, and we have to say, we are loving that name! Baby Palmer arrived weighing 7 lbs., 3 oz. and measuring 20 inches long. “Mom and baby are doing well,” Cameran’s rep said of the new mom and her newborn. Click here to see more adorable pics of celeb babies.

Taking to Instagram days after her daughter’s birth, Cameran proudly showed off her little girl with the sweetest post. “Palmer Corrine Wimberly touched down 11/11/17 at 8:37 am. 7 pounds 3 oz 20 inches long,” the proud mama gushed. “Wildest experience of my life! Jason is recovering and doing well. 💕” The touching caption was shared along with an adorable snapshot of Palmer sleeping. In the photo, the infant is smiling and wearing a light pink hat — it doesn’t get much cuter than that!

Jason and Cameran revealed they were expecting their first little one back in April, and the blonde beauty also shared that she was PAST her due date on Nov. 8. “Yes I’m alive. Yes I’m still pregnant,” Cameran joked on Instagram. “Tried all the old wives tales…I’m glad that standing on your head chanting the Lords Prayer while drinking spoiled goats milk worked for you…but it ain’t working for me.” Fortunately baby Palmer arrived just days later!

While Cameran is certainly overjoyed now that her daughter has been born, the star has admitted in the past that she was scared to have children. In fact, during season 3 of Southern Charm, which aired in 2016, she confessed she didn’t necessarily want kids. Before that, in 2015, she made similar sentiments. “Before we got engaged, I sat down with [Jason] and said, ‘I have no desire to have a child right now. There might be a big possibility I might never want to have a child. I just want to make sure you’re not going to leave me if I don’t give you a kid,’ ” she told Wetpaint at the time. Clearly Cameran had a major change of heart! Congrats again!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — isn’t baby Palmer adorable? Congratulate Cameran and Jason below!