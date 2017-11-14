CA Elementary School Shooting: 3 People Dead After ‘Multiple’ Shots Fired During Classes

Three people are dead after a gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Northern California, including the suspected shooter. A number of children are injured, but not among the dead.

A man described as being in his 30s or 40s started shooting on the campus of Rancho Tehama Elementary School, in Rancho Tehama, California, around 8:00am PT on November 14. Police responded to a 911 call of “multiple shots fired,” and killed the suspected gunman, according to Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston in a brief news conference. Multiple students were shot and wounded, but none were killed, according to Johnston. “I don’t have any information at this time about any of the victims at the school. I know that we have medevaced (airlifted) a number of students. I know the school has been cleared. I know that we have the children who were attending school in a safe location at this time. You now know really what I know.”

While the children are safe, Johnston said that two other people were fatally shot by the suspected gunman at different locations in the Northern California community. He is unable to release their identities at this time. A sheriff’s official said that 100 officers are in Rancho Tahama right now investigating the shooting spree. “I can think of at least five scenes I have been told about. We are spread thin… we are still requesting ambulances,” they said.

HollywoodLifers, this story is still developing. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.