Rap Monster Of BTS Has Changed His Name & Everything We Know Is A Lie

BTS Rap Monster Changes Name
K-pop cutie Rap Monster is no longer going by his inimitable stage name, but before you flip out, there’s a good explanation. Here’s what he now wants to be called and why!

BTS‘ Namjoon, 23, has changed his stage name from Rap Monster to “RM” as of Nov. 13, and while some may think it’s cause for alarm, the reason is actually rather understandable. “I’ve been promoting under the name Rap Monster for about five years, since the end of 2012,” he writes on the band’s official fan site, via Soompi. “It was a stage name that I naturally came to be called among our company family members and my members, after a line in a song I’d made as a trainee, and I think I became very fond of it.” So why change it now?

Well, Namjoon has grown as an artist, and feels like this new name suits him more. “But once I started promoting, the name ‘BTS’s Rap Monster’ was a bit long, and I’ve become keenly aware of the fact that it’s become different from [what I want] to put at the front of the music I’ve made for the past five years, and the music I want to share in the future,” he explains. “At some point, I started introducing myself as Rapmon or RM, rather than the full name Rap Monster. So I’d like to change the name I use for promotions to ‘RM,’ which I think is more in accordance with the music I’m aiming for and also has a wider spectrum.” (You’ll remember that BTS also changed their full English name earlier this year from “Bulletproof Boyscouts” to “Beyond The Scene.”)

“It’s possible that it’s a bit awkward to be changing my stage name, which I’ve been called since before my debut, and you may feel like it’s unfamiliar,” RM adds. “However, I would be sincerely grateful if you would welcome me after I’ve started with a new name following a long time of consideration.”

No need to worry, RM — the support from the ARMY has been overwhelming. Take a look at some of the tweets below:

