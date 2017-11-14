Rap Monster Of BTS Has Changed His Name & Everything We Know Is A Lie

K-pop cutie Rap Monster is no longer going by his inimitable stage name, but before you flip out, there’s a good explanation. Here’s what he now wants to be called and why!

BTS‘ Namjoon, 23, has changed his stage name from Rap Monster to “RM” as of Nov. 13, and while some may think it’s cause for alarm, the reason is actually rather understandable. “I’ve been promoting under the name Rap Monster for about five years, since the end of 2012,” he writes on the band’s official fan site, via Soompi. “It was a stage name that I naturally came to be called among our company family members and my members, after a line in a song I’d made as a trainee, and I think I became very fond of it.” So why change it now?

Well, Namjoon has grown as an artist, and feels like this new name suits him more. “But once I started promoting, the name ‘BTS’s Rap Monster’ was a bit long, and I’ve become keenly aware of the fact that it’s become different from [what I want] to put at the front of the music I’ve made for the past five years, and the music I want to share in the future,” he explains. “At some point, I started introducing myself as Rapmon or RM, rather than the full name Rap Monster. So I’d like to change the name I use for promotions to ‘RM,’ which I think is more in accordance with the music I’m aiming for and also has a wider spectrum.” (You’ll remember that BTS also changed their full English name earlier this year from “Bulletproof Boyscouts” to “Beyond The Scene.”)

“It’s possible that it’s a bit awkward to be changing my stage name, which I’ve been called since before my debut, and you may feel like it’s unfamiliar,” RM adds. “However, I would be sincerely grateful if you would welcome me after I’ve started with a new name following a long time of consideration.”

No need to worry, RM — the support from the ARMY has been overwhelming. Take a look at some of the tweets below:

Namjoon changing his name from Rap Monster to RM is not surprising… although he is an amazing and intellectual man, you can legit see him developing more as an artist in his music, Rap Monster fit his youthful passionate self while RM serves to represent his wisdom and maturity — 방탄소년단 아미 (@BTS_ARMY_INT) November 13, 2017

Namjoon: So guys call me RM not Rapmonster

*saw Rap Monster trending worldwide*

Namjoon: pic.twitter.com/GtnoQwPSaR — 🐢 (@meanyoongi0309) November 13, 2017

RT if you seldom or even never called namjoon as "RAP MONSTER" — TIN-틴 (@taebokkiii) November 13, 2017

Namjoon thank you for always trusting in us & always being so open with us in anything

Changing your stage name from Rap Monster to RM doesnt change anything

ARMY fully respects you

Your truly an outspoken and wonderful leader♡ Thank You RM~

Cr.MOSTWANTED pic.twitter.com/4SD3X7QfNP — Keopi | HER (@KeopiQueen) November 13, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Rap Monster changing his name? Tell us in the comments!