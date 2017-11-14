Blake Shelton Named ‘People’s 2017 ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ — See His Red Hot Cover

Yee haw! As rumored, Blake Shelton has been named ‘People’ magazine’s 2017 ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ and the country superstar smolders on the cover of the new issue. We’ve got it, right here.

We know Gwen Stefani couldn’t agree more with this, as her boyfriend Blake Shelton, 41, has been named 2017’s People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive.” The the country crooner looked so darn sizzling on the new cover, which showed off his salt and pepper hair and dreamy blue eyes. The unveiling was supposed to come on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, but the news leaked early when Blake posted the cover to his Twitter account and The Voice host Carson Daly congratulated him during the show’s Nov. 14 telecast on being named Sexiest Man Alive! Whoops, the cat is out of the bag.

Blake was shocked when approached about the title, telling the magazine, “That y’all must be running out of people. Like, Wow, we’re down to somebody who is somewhat symmetrical.” He credited GF Gwen with humbly accepting the big honor. “She goes, ‘Listen to me, you’re going to regret this for the rest of your life if you don’t take this gift and just live in the moment.”

Blake finally gets bragging rights up against his fellow The Voice judge Adam Levine, 38, who got the honor back in 2013 and has been rubbing it in the “Came Here to Forget” singer’s face ever since! “I can’t wait to shove this up Adam’s ass,” Shelton told the mag. “As proud as I am and honored that you guys asked me, that’s really the only thing I care about.” See pics of Blake, here.

Blake takes over from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 45, who proudly served as 2016’s Sexiest Man Alive. He wasn’t about to let his reign go without reminding fans why he got the honor in the first place. On Nov. 14, he tweeted out “Let’s all just take a moment to recognize @people’s Sexiest Man Alive will always be the 6’5″ 260 lbs of tattooed brown eyed soul” along with a link to a photo gallery the magazine put together of his hottest moments as the 2016 SMA. He admitted it was cheesy, but bless his heart he served with pride!

Other recent recipients include former soccer great David Beckham, 42, in 2015 and Thor’s Chris Hemsworth, 34, in 2014. Blake is red-hot right now with his album Texhoma Shore just dropping on Nov. 3 and of course we get to watch him every week on NBC’s The Voice. His two-year romance with Gwen is stronger than ever and there’s no doubt that the stunning singer helped elevate her man’s status as a sex-symbol, as being able to land such a gorgeous lady and make her so happy has melted the hearts of women everywhere.

